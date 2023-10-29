Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

D-backs’ Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

The switch-hitting outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks was hitless his first four at-bats Saturday night before lining a two-out single to center off Texas Rangers reliever Martín Pérez.

Marte already had the MLB record for the longest hitting streak to start a postseason career at 17 games. The Game 2 hit sent him past Derek Jerek and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston's Manny Ramirez for the longest overall streak.

Jeter's run came in 1998-99, while Bauer's was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte got his chance with the bases loaded in the eighth after consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera and No. 9 hitter Geraldo Perdomo.

Hitting leadoff after being in the No. 2 spot for Game 1, Marte sent a changeup from Pérez on the ground up the middle. The hit was part of a three-run eighth to give the Diamondbacks a 7-1 lead. Arizona went on to win 9-1.

After the single, Marte was hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this postseason.

Rangers slugger Adolis García had two steaks end on an 0-for-3 night with a walk. The Cuban All-Star had homered in five consecutive postseason games and driven in a run in seven straight.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Corey Ragsdale after...
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Corey Ragsdale after flying out to end the fourth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
A third party signed up 15,000 voters in Arizona. Democrats worry that’s enough for a Biden spoiler
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on...
After Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico
FILE - Karen Nickel, left, and Dawn Chapman, co-founders of Just Moms STL, a group created to...
St. Louis activists praise Biden’s support for compensation over Manhattan Project contamination
Phoenix Mercury logo
Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84