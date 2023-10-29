Your Life
Cool mornings ahead for north and southeast Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/29/23
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/29/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A jet stream driving cold air into Arizona directly from Canada is going to bring us a couple of pretty cold nights in northern Arizona and in the southeast corner of the state. Freeze warnings are issued for elevations around 5000 ft. along the Mogollon Rim and include the cities of Kingman, Prescott, Payson and Show Low and surrounding areas. It’s the first time this season many of those areas will be below freezing. And on Tuesday morning, we expect sub-freezing temperatures in the southeast corner of the state, resulting in a Freeze Watch there for early Tuesday.

In the meantime, afternoon highs will be very nice in the deserts, ranging from the low-to-mid 80s. That’s about average for this time of year. Halloween night will be great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the 70s. We always remind folks to be careful on the roads with all the little ghosts and goblins darting about.

On this day in 2004, a rare, widespread fog covered southern Arizona during the early morning hours. At one point, Tucson reported visibility down to 20 feet.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

