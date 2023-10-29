Arizona Cardinals lose to the Baltimore Ravens 31-24

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Ravens (5-2) came to Arizona strong for a Week 8 showdown with the struggling Cardinals (1-6) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday. The Cardinals suffered another devastating loss, 31-24, to the Ravens.

Cardinals struck first when Quarterback Joshua Dobbs put up 6 with a 1-yard run; Matt Prater made it 7-0. Ravens answered back with Lamar Jackson connecting for 5 yards to Mark Andrews, tying it up 7-7. The Ravens defense forced the Cardinals into two turnovers. With 2 minutes on the clock, Dobbs was picked off by the Ravens, who worked it back for a touchdown to end the half with a 14-7 lead.

In the third quarter, Dobbs was sacked by Ravens’ Michael Pierce and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Cardinals Hijalte Froholdt. The Red Birds continued to struggle when Dobbs threw an incomplete pass to receiver Trey McBride. The Ravens found the endzone and scored another touchdown with seconds left in the third quarter, solidifying their lead, 21-7. However, the Cardinals tried to come back in the fourth quarter when Dobbs passed to McBride for a 17-yard touchdown with a little help from the offensive line. The Red Birds scored the 2-point conversion, putting the score at 24-15. Both the Ravens and Cardinals scored touchdowns at the end of the fourth quarter, but the Ravens still held their lead, 31-21. With 26 seconds left on the clock, the Cardinals kicked a field goal to end the game, 31-24.

The Red Birds will travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.