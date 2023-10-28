Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday

The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina zoo is mourning the death of one of its beloved polar bears.

According to the North Carolina Zoo, a male polar bear named Payton died on Wednesday while being transferred to another zoo.

The animal care team said they are “devastated by the loss of this beloved polar bear.”

Officials with the North Carolina Zoo said Payton was being transferred to the Louisville Zoo as part of a polar bear breeding partnership.

The transfer was reportedly recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Payton was accompanied by an experienced care team during the planned transfer operation.

After the care team left the North Carolina Zoo with Payton, the team said they performed routine checks on him during the trip.

However, less than two hours away from the zoo, the team found Payton nonresponsive. He was transported to a nearby large animal veterinarian where he was confirmed dead.

“The necropsy indicated some evidence of cardiac disease, a tumor on his adrenal gland as well as some moderate osteoarthritis in keeping with his advanced age. Tissue samples will be sent to outside laboratories for further testing to help determine the cause of his death,” said Dr. Jb Minter, the North Carolina Zoo’s director of animal health.

Payton had been at the North Carolina Zoo since January 2021. He was previously at the Memphis Zoo and was born at the Brookfield Zoo on Nov. 8, 2003.

“He was the best boy bear. His trust was worth the effort to earn, and it was a privilege and honor to have earned that. I learned so much from him and I was blessed to work with him,” said polar bear keeper Melissa Vindigni.

A full investigation will be conducted, North Carolina Zoo officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season opener
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
A person is dead after a crash between two vehicles in front of the entrance to the Maricopa...
Deadly crash closes Phoenix road near Sheriff’s training center
Heart-shaped cut-outs with messages of positivity adorns trees in downtown Lewiston, Maine,...
Maine embarks on healing and searches for answers a day after mass killing suspect is found dead