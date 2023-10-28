Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Which are the best window and glass cleaners for your home?

Experts say its best to choose ammonia-free cleaners
Consumer Reports tried several different glass cleaners and can tell you which ones work best for windows and all your other glass surfaces, too!
By Consumer Reports
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CONSUMER REPORTS) -- If you missed the boat on spring cleaning, there’s still time to catch the fall foliage through sparkling clean windows. Consumer Reports tried several different glass cleaners and can tell you which ones work best for windows and all your other glass surfaces, too!

Consumer Reports applied toothpaste, oily fingerprints, a mixture of margarine and flour, and bright red lipstick to the bathroom mirror and living room windows. Then, they sprayed each one with the different glass cleaners and counted the number of wipes needed to eliminate the messes.

Consumer Reports tests help “clear up” one big misconception—vinegar shouldn’t be your go-to for glass. It removed the messes, but it did leave noticeable amounts of streaks behind, so it just requires a lot more wiping.

And while ammonia-based cleaners like Windex are known for their cleaning power, the smell isn’t so great. Plus, ammonia can leave streaks and film on some types of windows. But do not worry, Consumer Reports found that the ammonia-free options cleaned just as well.

The winner is Sprayway foaming glass cleaner. It cut through all of Consumer Reports’ messes, leaving surfaces dry after a single wipe. Plus, it can also be used as a chrome, tile, and porcelain cleaner, so you get more bang for your buck!

If you’re looking for a dedicated glass cleaner, Consumer Reports says Invisible Glass is also a great option.

But what about cleaning those hard-to-reach windows or exterior windows? Yes, you can get out the ladder, but Consumer Reports says your safety alone is worth the cost of a telescoping cleaning pole available at most home improvement stores.

The telescoping kits typically start around $100. Regardless of your method, Consumer Reports says to wash your windows on a cloudy day. Direct sunlight can leave streaks on your windows because the liquid evaporates quickly and leaves residue behind.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Consumer Reports tried several different glass cleaners and can tell you which ones work best...
Best window and glass cleaners
As allegations climb, a Mesa woman has come forward about an assisted living center and shows...
Mesa woman talks about pain and suffering at assisted living center
There are multiple types of haunted experiences, including a downtown Flagstaff Haunted History...
Flagstaff Haunted Tours put a spooky twist on local history
Becky Bibelheimer says she reported the incidents to administrators at Heritage Village, but...
Another family alleges abuse at Heritage Village Assisted Living Center in Mesa
Critics of the current law say it keeps Arizona workers from bargaining and forming unions.
Leader of grassroots effort to change Arizona’s right-to-work law speaks about campaign