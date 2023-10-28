Which are the best window and glass cleaners for your home?

(CONSUMER REPORTS) -- If you missed the boat on spring cleaning, there’s still time to catch the fall foliage through sparkling clean windows. Consumer Reports tried several different glass cleaners and can tell you which ones work best for windows and all your other glass surfaces, too!

Consumer Reports applied toothpaste, oily fingerprints, a mixture of margarine and flour, and bright red lipstick to the bathroom mirror and living room windows. Then, they sprayed each one with the different glass cleaners and counted the number of wipes needed to eliminate the messes.

Consumer Reports tests help “clear up” one big misconception—vinegar shouldn’t be your go-to for glass. It removed the messes, but it did leave noticeable amounts of streaks behind, so it just requires a lot more wiping.

And while ammonia-based cleaners like Windex are known for their cleaning power, the smell isn’t so great. Plus, ammonia can leave streaks and film on some types of windows. But do not worry, Consumer Reports found that the ammonia-free options cleaned just as well.

The winner is Sprayway foaming glass cleaner. It cut through all of Consumer Reports’ messes, leaving surfaces dry after a single wipe. Plus, it can also be used as a chrome, tile, and porcelain cleaner, so you get more bang for your buck!

If you’re looking for a dedicated glass cleaner, Consumer Reports says Invisible Glass is also a great option.

But what about cleaning those hard-to-reach windows or exterior windows? Yes, you can get out the ladder, but Consumer Reports says your safety alone is worth the cost of a telescoping cleaning pole available at most home improvement stores.

The telescoping kits typically start around $100. Regardless of your method, Consumer Reports says to wash your windows on a cloudy day. Direct sunlight can leave streaks on your windows because the liquid evaporates quickly and leaves residue behind.

