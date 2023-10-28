Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Strong winds, chilly areas and 80 degree temps around Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for 8 a.m. Saturday 10/28/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Expect a high of 87 degrees in Phoenix with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

The average for this time of the year is 85 degrees, while the record for today is 97 degrees set back in 2007. As a weak disturbance passes through the region, temperatures will cool to the lower 80s the next couple of days and very strong winds are expected in western Arizona where there is a High Wind Warning along the Arizona/California border. Strong winds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with gusts greater than 40 mph possible.

This cold front will also filter in some very cold morning temperatures. There is a Freeze Watch in effect for areas north of the Valley on Sunday night, including Payson and Prescott, for temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By the end of the work week, high pressure will build into the region and this will warm temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 8 a.m. Saturday 10/28/23
It's indisputably fall in Arizona this weekend
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 10/27/2023.
Cooler temps, winds ahead for parts of Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 10/27/2023.
Breezy, cooler weekend ahead for Arizona
Perfect weather tonight for high school football with a light breeze from the west and lows in...
Breezy, cooler weekend ahead for Arizona