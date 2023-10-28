Strong winds, chilly areas and 80 degree temps around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Expect a high of 87 degrees in Phoenix with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

The average for this time of the year is 85 degrees, while the record for today is 97 degrees set back in 2007. As a weak disturbance passes through the region, temperatures will cool to the lower 80s the next couple of days and very strong winds are expected in western Arizona where there is a High Wind Warning along the Arizona/California border. Strong winds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with gusts greater than 40 mph possible.

This cold front will also filter in some very cold morning temperatures. There is a Freeze Watch in effect for areas north of the Valley on Sunday night, including Payson and Prescott, for temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By the end of the work week, high pressure will build into the region and this will warm temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s.

