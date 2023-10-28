Son of Ella Mae Begay says cousin’s kidnapping charges not related to mom’s disappearance

NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of missing Ella Mae Begay is coming forward to explain what led to kidnapping charges for the family member advocating for Ella Mae most.

Earlier this week, we reported the niece of Ella Mae Begay, Seraphine Warren, was indicted and arrested for a brutal kidnapping that happened in 2021 before her aunt went missing. She’s the one who kept Ella Mae Begay’s case in the media spotlight.

Now, Ella Mae’s son is giving us some background as to what happened and setting the record straight on whether his mom’s disappearance is connected. “There’s no connection to this incident versus to my mom’s disappearance. This is a whole different situation that just came out of nowhere,” Ella Mae’s son Gerald Begay.

Ever since June 2021, the Begay family has stood united, fighting for justice for Ella Mae Begay, who went missing from her Navajo Nation home.

Earlier this year, a man named Preston Tolth was arrested for assault and carjacking charges in Ella Mae’s disappearance, but not for murder, even though they no longer believe Ella Mae is alive. It was Seraphine Warren who launched her aunt’s case into the national spotlight, walking from Arizona to Washington D.C. and broadcasting on social media.

So, it was a shock when this month, Seraphine and three of her family members were charged with brutally assaulting and kidnapping a “John Doe” in Arizona and driving him to New Mexico two months before Ella Mae went missing.

Gerald said what the court documents don’t reveal is what happened before the kidnapping incident. He claims the motive was because “John Doe” stole his family’s car. “He’s a known carjacker. He’s been known to do this. So, they were part of an organization that’s been happening before this whole situation occurred,” Gerald said.

Gerald said Seraphine and her family reported the stolen car to tribal police, but he said resources did not allow follow-up, and they didn’t get anywhere. “We have all these issues with not enough personnel and not enough people out there trying to run down these emergency phone calls,” Gerald said.

He claims he knows the acts from his family were illegal but hopes people can understand this was an isolated incident after Seraphine’s property was stolen.

Gerald said his cousin has been released and is already back working on advocacy for his mom’s case. He said their family hopes the attention can be back on Ella Mae Begay as their quest continues to find her remains. “We’re trying to figure out where we are with the search and rescue and everything else. This is not going distract from my mom’s disappearance,” he said. “We still want closure and that’s our main priority.”

Seraphine Warren already made her initial court appearance this week before being released. As for Ella Mae’s case, Preston Tolth is set to stand trial in December, but Gerald said they’re well aware of how often these federal trials get delayed and will be prepared for this case to possibly go into 2024.

