Rangers bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Diamondbacks

(AP) — The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Rangers up 1-0.

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -161, Diamondbacks +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Texas has gone 50-31 in home games and 90-72 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.29 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Arizona has an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 73-36 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 RBI while hitting .327 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 17-for-41 with seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 103 RBI while hitting .258 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 17-for-45 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.