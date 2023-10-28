Phoenix Suns host Utah Jazz in home opener without Beal, Booker doubtful

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns returned home and will take on the Utah Jazz for the team’s home opener on Saturday and will be without at least one of their superstars. The team ruled Bradley Beal out with lower back spasms. As of Saturday morning, Devin Booker is doubtful with a left ankle sprain. 3TV and Arizona’s Family will be showing the game starting at 7 p.m. To learn how to watch it, click/tap here.

Both teams have one win this season, but the Suns are coming off a loss. The Suns had a chance on Thursday night to stay undefeated to start the season, but they blew a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 100-95. Kevin Durant finished with 39 points and 11 rebounds, nearly carrying them to victory with no help from injured Booker and Beal, but Lebron James was ever-so-slightly more clutch and adding 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Durant also passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with his 37th point.

Eric Gordon had 15 points for Phoenix, while Jordan Goodwin had 14 off the bench. It was also Suns head coach Frank Vogel’s first trip back to face the Lakers, who fired him 18 months ago after three seasons and one NBA title.

For the Jazz, it’s the second game of a back-to-back, but they’re coming off a win. Jordan Clarkson nailed the go-head three with 28.9 seconds left. Kawhi Leonard missed a three for the Los Angeles Clippers, and Russell Westbrook got an offensive rebound but missed his shot, so the Jazz won 120-118. The Jazz are a young team with a few veterans hoping to create some chaos and surprise people in the Western Conference. Their top player is forward Lauri Markkanen, a former first-round pick from Finland. He emerged last year as their best scorer last year and was named to the All-Star team. He had 35 points in Friday’s win.

The Suns have won nine of the last 11 meetings.

