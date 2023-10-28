Your Life
Mesa recognized as one of the most accessible destinations by travel booking app

Wheel the World profiled more than 300 hotels, attractions and tours in Mesa with over 200 points of accessibility information.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa is becoming more inclusive and recently, the city was recognized as the first autism-certified city in the United States. Now they’re adding to that list, being recognized as one of the most accessible destinations for people with disabilities.

The recognition comes from Wheel the World, a company booking accessible experiences for travelers. The founders describe it like Expedia but for people needing accommodations for their disabilities. In Mesa, there are 10 hotels, 13 activities and 11 restaurants listed as accessibility-certified.

For Alvaro Silberstein, co-founder and CEO of Wheel the World, travel often seemed impossible. “I have a disability myself. I’m 38 years old. Since I was 18, I had a spinal cord injury level C5. I have paralyzed my body from the chest down, move partially my arms,” he said.

It wasn’t until he traveled to Patagonia and made major strides as a disability advocate that he began to believe otherwise. “I became the first person ever to complete the W Trek in Patagonia in the end of the world. It was an amazing experience. I realized it was possible for me to travel to any place but realizing how hard it is for anyone with disabilities to travel,” said Silberstein.

Now, using the power of technology, he and his co-founder are making travel more doable. “What might be accessible for one user, might be completely inaccessible for another user,” said Camilo Navarro Bustos.

One of those destinations they book vacations to is Mesa. “Already more than 30 people [with disabilities] has booked trips to Mesa through Wheel the World and Visit Mesa,” said Silberstein.

But Alison Brooks with Visit Mesa says there are other ways this partnership will benefit visitors. “Wheel the World has done a profile of over 300 hotels, attractions and tours in our city with over 200 points of accessibility information. That’s what gave us our verified status with them,” said Brooks.

State law prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and many buildings and parking lots are already accessible. But it’s the education Wheel the World provides that Brooks believes will be most beneficial for those working in the city. “It’s about the education and doing a better job being able to accommodate our visitors,” Brooks said. “One in four Americans has a disability, when you think about all of us know someone with a disability. We always want to make it an inclusive experience.”

