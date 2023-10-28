Your Life
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in southwest Phoenix

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a crash involving his SUV and a dump truck in southwest Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a two-vehicle crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road near the entrance of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Training Center. Police say 24-year-old Giovanni Hermosillo Falcon needed to be removed from his SUV and died from injuries at the scene. A man inside the 10-wheel dump truck had minor injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash but say that speed from the SUV was a factor in the collision. An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process evidence in the crash.

