Man dead after two-vehicle crash in southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a crash involving his SUV and a dump truck in southwest Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a two-vehicle crash at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road near the entrance of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Training Center. Police say 24-year-old Giovanni Hermosillo Falcon needed to be removed from his SUV and died from injuries at the scene. A man inside the 10-wheel dump truck had minor injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash but say that speed from the SUV was a factor in the collision. An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process evidence in the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.