Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday evening after he was hit a truck in north Phoenix. Around 6:20 p.m. officers made their way to an area on 32nd Street north of Greenway Road, where they said they found a man who was “unable to be identified.” He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say the driver of the truck didn’t show any signs that he had been drinking or on drugs, and that he stayed to talk with officers about the collision. Witness told police that the pedestrian was jaywalking on 32nd Street and was hit by the truck.

Phoenix police say that there is more information on the incident but those as part of the ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
Booker, Durant lead Suns past Curry and Warriors 108-104 in season opener
A person is dead after a crash between two vehicles in front of the entrance to the Maricopa...
Deadly crash closes Phoenix road near Sheriff’s training center
Last year, bettors in Arizona alone wagered $6 billion. Now AI has taken the world by storm, so...
AI-powered betting on the rise as gamblers seek an edge
Some gamblers claim that AI has made them thousands of dollars, and experts say the technology...
AI-powered betting on the rise as gamblers seek an edge