Man dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday evening after he was hit a truck in north Phoenix. Around 6:20 p.m. officers made their way to an area on 32nd Street north of Greenway Road, where they said they found a man who was “unable to be identified.” He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say the driver of the truck didn’t show any signs that he had been drinking or on drugs, and that he stayed to talk with officers about the collision. Witness told police that the pedestrian was jaywalking on 32nd Street and was hit by the truck.

Phoenix police say that there is more information on the incident but those as part of the ongoing investigation.

