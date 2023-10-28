Your Life
Making Strides against breast cancer held at Tempe Beach Park

Hundreds of people gathering at Tempe Beach Park to raise money for breast cancer research.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — October is breast cancer awareness month, and the month may almost be over, but that doesn’t mean survivors and thrivers of breast cancer are done spreading the word. In fact, hundreds gathered at Tempe Beach park to raise money for breast cancer research.

Our Good Morning Arizona reporter Alaina Kwan was out there to talk with the organizer, Coleen McKinstry, on why taking strides against breast cancer is important.

