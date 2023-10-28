Your Life
Leader of grassroots effort to change Arizona’s right-to-work law speaks about campaign

The effort to gather signatures is underway to put repealing Arizona's right-to-work laws on the ballot and its leader spoke about the campaign.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A grassroots organization is pushing to get Arizona’s right-to-work laws out of the state constitution, saying it will lead to better pay and benefits for Arizona workers. The group, Arizona Works Together, now faces the task of gathering nearly 400,000 signatures by next summer to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

Arizona is one of 28 states with so-called right-to-work laws prohibiting people from getting fired because they refuse to join a union. Voters would need to repeal the state’s right-to-work status because voters enshrined the regulations in the Arizona Constitution in 1946. During a taping of Arizona Family’s weekly show Politics Unplugged on Friday, Robert Nichols said that it’s time to change that and make it easier to form labor unions.

Even if Nichols and his group succeed in placing the measure on the ballot, they’ll likely face fierce opposition from the business community that will invest big money to defeat the campaign. Opponents of Nichols’ efforts say the current law gives workers and employees a choice of working for a union or not.

