Gilbert officer and K-9 win ‘Top Dog’ at Desert Dog Police K-9 competition

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of police officers and K-9s from across the U.S. gathered in Scottsdale last weekend to see who would be named this year’s “Top Dog.” Multiple agencies from Arizona competed and claimed the top spots in various competitions.

The Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA) hosted its 20th annual Desert Dog Police K-9 Trials in WestWorld in Scottsdale on Oct. 21-22. The event featured over 70 teams in 10 event competitions that tested search and detection skills, obedience, patrol, and toughness.

Officer Keegan Smith & K-9 Vader, Gilbert Police Department, won the biggest honor as Top Dog, with the highest combined overall score and showed courage beyond instinct in tactical challenges and handler protection. The Gilbert Police Department also won as the top overall agency with the highest combined scores from all participating officers and K-9s. They were also the top detection agency.

When it comes to patrol, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Peoria police departments scored the highest in all challenges with patrol dogs, including area and building searches.

Another category was area search, which tested the officer and K-9 in real-world scenarios, such as using scent, visual, or sound clues to find a missing person. Officer Tyler Geyer and K-9 Knox from the Phoenix Police Department won first place with the fastest time in this category. The Goodyear police department came second, and a K-9 team from Utah placed third.

Other winners included Officer Deanna Kuhn and K-9 Obi from the Queen Creek Police Department, who placed first in explosives ordinance detection. Phoenix PD Officer Chris Nichols and K-9 Urosh won the handler protection competition. Officer Ben Waibel and K-9 Dex from the Coconino County Police Department scored the highest in the tactical challenge. And Officer Kevin Drummond & K-9 Ralph from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office won the tactical obedience competition.

Congratulations to all the officers and K-9s who competed and continue to protect our communities.

