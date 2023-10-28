Flagstaff Haunted Tours put a spooky twist on local history

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Halloween is just a few days away and if you’re looking to get into the spooky spirit, there are haunted history tours in Flagstaff. Freaky Foot Tours was started by Nick Jones and his mother who wanted to combine their love for hauntings and history. “My mom has always been the paranormal, history, things like that,” Jones said. “She always wanted there to be a year-round ghost tour in Flagstaff. So in 2015, I was like ‘let’s make it, why not.’”

Dreadful Dre spends his nights as a tour guide, showing people around Flagstaff’s most notorious and haunted buildings. “Not just the shining thing that we pick and choose from,” Dre said. “Some of this gets to shed light on the darker corners of Flagstaff’s past.”

They have multiple types of haunted experiences, including a downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour and a haunted pub crawl. They take thousands of people on these tours each year. “So far, just this year, we’ve had people from 18 countries,” Jones said.

Jones enjoys sharing this town history with people from all over the world, but it’s also been a way to connect with his mom. “Being able to build this thing together that now has five guides and serving close to 6,000 people a year is really amazing,” Jones said. “So it’s amazing from a business perspective but it’s just really cool to get to do something with my mom.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.