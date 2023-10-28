Firefighters battling large blaze at a Phoenix industrial area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are battling a building fire near 7th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The fire is billowing thick, black smoke into the Phoenix air based on a live feed from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras.

There is limited information and Arizona’s Family will update this story as soon as we know more.

The fire has been billowing out thick black smoke in a Phoenix industrial area before it consumed the building. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Phoenix firefighters are currently working a second alarm structure fire. The PIO is on scene and will continue to provide updates. Multiple road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fvc764IJv9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.