Firefighters battling large blaze at a Phoenix industrial area
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are battling a building fire near 7th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The fire is billowing thick, black smoke into the Phoenix air based on a live feed from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras.
There is limited information and Arizona’s Family will update this story as soon as we know more.
