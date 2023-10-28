Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Diamondbacks announce specialty food and drinks for World Series games at Chase Field

The Cajun Shrimp Fries and Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog are some of the new food items available...
The Cajun Shrimp Fries and Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog are some of the new food items available during the World Series games at Chase Field.(Arizona Diamondbacks)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Diamondbacks fans, get ready to bring your spirit, jersey, and appetite to the World Series games at Chase Field! The D-backs announced new specialty food and beverages will be available during the World Series games in Phoenix.

Chase Field executive Chef Steve Tilder and the team at Levy Concessions have created a special menu for fans attending the World Series Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary).

Below is a list of the new and delicious food that will be available for purchase at Chase Field during the World Series:

  • Millionaire Steak Sandwich: Sliced beef tenderloin, black truffle cheese sauce, crispy mushrooms, and garlic herb aioli on a toasted brioche hoagie. Available at Copper State Steaks, Section 120
  • Cajun Shrimp Fries: Hand-cut potatoes, Cajun gulf shrimp, garlic cheese sauce, lemon aioli, oven-dried tomato, and scallions. Available at Taste of Chase, Section 13.
  • Tenderloin Steak Nachos: Beef Filet Mignon, Gorgonzola and Boursin cheese sauce, charred tomato, avocado crema, and jalapenos. Available at Taste of Chase, Section 130
  • Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog: A footlong, all beef hot dog, house smoked pork belly, gochujang barbecue, cucumber, jalapeno, pickled carrots, and garlic aioli on a New England hot dog bun. Available at Big Dawgs, Section 105
  • Apple Pie Chimichanga: Apple pie, crispy flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar, caramel, vanilla frozen yogurt, Crackerjacks, strawberries, and whipped cream. Available at Sweet Treats, Section 123

Below are the new refreshing drinks that will be available at all bars that sell liquor in the stadium:

  • Cactus Cooler is a refreshing blend of fresh lime, prickly pear, and watermelon vodka.
  • Moneyball Mango Margarita is a house-made mango margarita mix, and premium tequila served on the rocks with a zesty Tajin and Chamoy rim and tamarind candy straw.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen answers a question during a World Series...
Rangers bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks fans couldn't believe the team blew a two-run lead and lost Game 1 of...
D-backs fans leave watch party disappointed after Game 1 Series loss
The D-backs lost Game 1 of the World Series to the Rangers, 6-5. But fans are hopeful for a...
Arizona Diamondbacks lose heartbreaking Game 1 to the Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches to...
D-backs blow 2-run lead in ninth, lose World Series Game 1 against Rangers 6-5