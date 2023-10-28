Your Life
Deadly crash closes Phoenix road near Sheriff’s training center

A person is dead after a crash between two vehicles in front of the entrance to the Maricopa...
A person is dead after a crash between two vehicles in front of the entrance to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Training Center on Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A person died this Saturday morning after a crash between a dump truck and an SUV in Phoenix. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue north of Lower Buckeye Road, near the entrance to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Training Center. Police didn’t say which vehicle the deceased driver was in, but that there will be more information later Saturday.

The the area is closed off to traffic while the collision is being investigated.

