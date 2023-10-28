D-backs blow 2-run lead in ninth, lose World Series Game 1 against Rangers 6-5

ARLINGTON, TX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t hold onto a two-run lead in the ninth, and Adolis García turned into the hero for the Texas Rangers as they walked it off in the 11th inning in Game 1 of the World Series 6-5. The Rangers lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 is Saturday in Arlington.

The Cuban slugger known as El Bombi drove a 3-1 sinker from Miguel Castro the other way into the right-field seats beyond a leaping Corbin Carroll. It was García’s second RBI of the game, setting a record for most in one postseason with 22. “It was an exciting moment,” García said. “I was just looking to the dugout, looking at all my (happy) teammates.”

García has homered in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history, and he delivered the first walk-off homer in the World Series since Max Muncy connected leading off the 18th inning of Game 3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 against Boston and Nathan Eovaldi — who started for the Rangers in this one.

Things were looking good for the Snakes, up 5-3, with Paul Sewald getting an opportunity in the ninth to close the game out. However, Corey Seager crushed a high pitch 427 feet to right field to tie the game at five. It was the first time all postseason Sewald blew a save and gave up runs. Rangers had two men on with two outs, but Sewald struck out Austin Hedges.

Usually pretty stoic, Seager had another emphatic show of emotion this postseason, immediately turning and yelling toward the dugout with the ball headed for the seats. He thrust both arms into the air when he rounded first base. “He might have turned it up a notch, to be honest. He saved us there,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “You can see it in him. He gets everybody fired up.”

In the eleventh inning, García, who reached base four times in the game, hit an opposite-way home run off of Miguel Castro to seal the deal for the Rangers. “It’s frustrating. This is how the game goes sometimes. And we’ve got to find a way to be resilient and adaptable and come out with a clean mind and do our best,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I have every reason to believe we will. We’ve done it a lot this year.”

It was the Rangers’ bullpen that was spectacular. After starter Eovaldi gave up five earned runs, Texas’ relievers gave up only two hits and struck out six since two outs in the fourth inning, silencing the D-backs’ hot bats. José Leclerc pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Eovaldi’s eight strikeouts were the most by a Texas pitcher in a World Series game.

Early on, it looked like Arizona would once again be the “Answerbacks,” being down 2-0 in the third, until rookie sensation Corbin Carroll’s two-RBI triple tied the game. He later scored to give the D-backs a 3-2 lead. After the Rangers tied in the third, Pham powered his way for a D-backs lead.

D-backs got what they thought was an insurance run in the fifth when Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 17 games with a one-out RBI double. It’s already a record for consecutive postseason games to start a career, but it also tied for the all-time postseason streak. His 20 hits in the postseason are the most by any player in Diamondbacks’ history.

Zac Gallen was good but not great for the second straight start. He gave up three runs in five innings on only four hits. The bullpen had its NL Championship Series momentum between innings six and eight, holding the Rangers to only two hits. That was until the wheels fell off in the ninth.

The Diamondbacks also continued their aggressive baserunning. Four players had stolen bases. and their 20 this postseason are the most by any team since the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays set the record with 24. Arizona even had quite a rarity in its three-run third inning, when it had a sacrifice bunt, a triple and a stolen base. To take the lead 3-2, Carroll ran on contact with Marte at the plate. He grounded to hit a hard grounder to first, and Nathaniel Lowe threw it to home, but it wasn’t in time, thanks to the speed of Carroll.

Rangers got on the board first, with Evan Carter hitting a double to center, scoring Corey Seager. The very next batter was Adolis Garcia, who drove in Carter with a single, making it 2-0.

The D-backs then did what they do best and answered back. After a couple of hits from Alek Thomas and Evan Longoria, Corbin Carroll drove them home with a triple, tying the game at 2-2. Marte then hit into a fielder’s choice, making it 3-2. Marte then stole a second, giving all fans a free taco Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell.

Gallen got into trouble in the third, loading the bases and walking in Seager, tying the game 3-3. But after a mound visit, he was left in and got out of the inning with a flyout from Jonah Heim.

The D-backs took the lead again, thanks to a Tommy Pham homer that went 430 feet. Marte added to the lead with a double, driving in Perdomo, making it 5-3. Nathan Eovaldi left the game, and Dane Dunning got the final out.

In the first extra-inning game of this postseason, Texas became the first team to win a World Series game when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth since the 2015 Kansas City Royals in their clinching Game 5 against the New York Mets.

Seager’s tying shot was similar to the solo homer he hit in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series in Houston four nights earlier, and the reaction was as well. That one put the Rangers ahead to stay in the clincher, with the All-Star shortstop giving a massive hand slap to third base coach Tony Beasley and jumping in the dugout with his teammates. “Just excitement. This is fun. This is playoffs. This is kind of what it’s all about,” Seager said. “It was a cool moment, for sure.”

Game 1 of the World Series went to extra innings for the second year in a row — which had never happened. Unlike the regular season, there are no automatic runners at second base to start extra innings in the postseason.

Both teams got this far after having to win Games 6 and 7 of their respective League Championship Series on the road, which had never happened in both LCS matchups since those series expected to a best-of-seven format in 1985.

NOW AND THEN

Evan Longoria’s single for Arizona in the third matched his hit total in the 2008 World Series, when as a rookie with the Rays he finished 1 for 20. He became the first position player in MLB history to appear in a World Series 15 years after first playing in the Fall Classic. He also become the fourth player with a World Series hit at both age 23 or younger AND 38 or older. The others: Eddie Murray, Pee Wee Reese and Willie Mays.

UP NEXT

Jordan Montgomery pitches for the Rangers on normal rest after the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings Monday in relief to win Game 7 of the ALCS against Houston. The 30-year-old trade-deadline acquisition and pending free agent is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA this postseason.

Merrill Kelly, a 35-year-old right-hander, starts for Arizona. He is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three postseason starts.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.