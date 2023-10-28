Breezy and cooler Sunday for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warm for your Saturday across the Valley, with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday’s high looks to be 87 degrees, two degrees above the daily average. This is also the 23rd day above average for October.

But those warmer-than-average temperatures should pass by us for at least the next several days as cold air fills in from an upper-level trough passing north of the state. It will be breezy and cooler across the Valley on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s. It will be windy across most of western and northern Arizona, with wind gusts pushing +40mph. A High Wind Warning will start tonight through Monday for most of the river communities. Dangerous fire conditions due to the wind gusts and dry conditions, will produce a Red Flag Warning for the southwest corner of the state, including Yuma.

The influx of cold air will also trigger a Freeze Warning in the northwest corner of the state on Sunday and a Freeze Watch for much of the Rim Country below 5,000 ft. Sunday through Tuesday. World Series games 3, 4, and 5 look to be sunny and warm, with highs in the low to mid-80s in Phoenix. High pressure will build in and produce another warming trend by Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s by the weekend.

