Another family alleges abuse at Heritage Village Assisted Living Center in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Allegations of abuse, carelessness and cruelty continue to hover over the Heritage Village Assisted Living Center in Mesa.

Becky Bibelheimer is the latest to come forward. She claims her mother, Barbara Higgins, was physically and verbally abused during her stay at Heritage Village last year.

Bibelheimer has photos of the bruises on her mother’s arms and legs. “My mother is one of, it seems like, many people who were mistreated, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Bibelheimer. “These are our cherished citizens, this is my mother.”

Bibelheimer says she reported the incidents to administrators at Heritage Village, but nothing was done about it. “I think they were just trying to get me to be quiet,” said Bibelheimer. “I feel like they viewed me as squekey wheel.”

Nine days after Bibelheimer pulled her mom out of Heritage Village, she passed away. “I reported this to Adult Protective Services and reported it to Mesa PD, and both entities said there wasn’t substantial cause to cite Heritage Village,” said Bibelheimer. The family of Barbara Higgins is the most recent to come forward with concerns about Heritage Village.

Back In April, Arizona’s Family ran a story about Joyce Dinet, an 84-year-old who died after being attacked by a roommate at Heritage Village. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

And just this week, Arizona’s Family learned the Arizona Department of Health Services had cited Heritage Village more than 140 times in the past three years, prompting Governor Katie Hobbs to demand a state investigation into Heritage Village. She’s also calling for more oversight of all assisted living communities.

Bibelheimer is hopeful that the Governor’s involvement will lead to significant changes that will better protect Arizona seniors. “People are vulnerable,” said Bibelheimer. “It doesn’t matter if they can walk, it doesn’t matter if they have dementia, or whatever, people are valuable and need to be treated as such.”

Arizona’s Family has made several attempts to speak to administrators at Heritage Village, but our calls and emails have not been returned.

