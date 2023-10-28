AI-powered betting on the rise as gamblers seek an edge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The world of sports betting is undergoing a technological revolution, with gamblers increasingly harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to hone their bets.

Some gamblers claim that AI has made them thousands of dollars, and experts say the technology could cause significant changes in the multi-billion dollar industry. Last year, bettors in Arizona alone wagered $6 billion.

Websites like Sportsline.com, an online platform affiliated with CBS Corporation, offer AI-generated betting predictions for a fee. Others are building AI betting models of their own.

“I would call it successful,” said Ben Jensen, a data scientist who built an AI model to bet on basketball games during his final year of a master’s program at Arizona State University. “I had a 58 percent win rate. [I] needed 53 percent to clear the books and actually make some money.”

Jensen said his model was more of an academic project than a money-making enterprise, but other gamblers claim they’ve made significant sums.

YouTuber Siraj Raval used ChatGPT to build a betting model. In a video, he claimed the bot made him $7,000 from two bets on NBA games.

Most betting prediction models use an AI technique called machine learning. Machine learning allows software to detect patterns from data independently rather than relying on hand-coded instructions.

In Jensen’s case, he showed the software lots of data on past NBA games, and it generated predictions on the total score of each upcoming game. From there, Jensen decided if he should bet the “over” or the “under.”

Reporter Derek Staahl asked, “So you just threw a lot of data at it, and then it found the patterns and trends for you?”

“That’s right,” Jensen said. “And what I was counting on was not that my model would be more sophisticated and have better performance than the big ones that are used in Vegas at the sports books, but that it would give me a slight edge over the rest of the public.”

The sophisticated models’ Vegas sportsbooks use power, everything from in-game live bets to less obvious things, such as personalized promotions and betting incentives.

Some critics worry sportsbooks could use AI to make gambling more addictive.

Dr. Isac Artzi, an associate professor of computer science at Grand Canyon University, is optimistic about AI’s use cases in gambling.

“More people are going to be involved in betting, which poses those kind of ethical issues and gambling issues and addictions. However, AI can help in that because AI can detect when you’re about to go off the edge and maybe stop” addictive behavior, he said.

Artzi thinks AI will unlock new ways to bet on sports, such as with augmented reality. He predicts it will give bettors ways to calculate odds that were never possible before.

“The algorithm can look at how tight are his shoes?” he said. “How many drops of sweat are on a player’s face? You can factor that in.”

But he says AI almost certainly won’t give bettors a lasting advantage because casinos can constantly change the odds.

Jensen decided to retire his model after one season because he found it increasingly challenging to account for all the variables, such as mid-season trades.

“It was a lot of work, and even though it was marginally successful, it wasn’t successful enough for the amount of time and effort that I’d have to put in,” Jensen said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.