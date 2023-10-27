Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble

Buying from verified resellers could help you score last-minute seat to a sold-out event, but there's a catch few people know about. Susan Campbell reports.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From tee ball to the big leagues, baseball is a big deal for Matt Fisher and his five-year-old son, Leo. “It’s a father, son thing,” Fisher said. This season, the duo been to Chase Field several times to cheer on their beloved Diamondbacks. “[Leo] was actually the little hot dog in the hot dog race,” Fisher smiled. So when the D-backs punched their ticket to the World Series, Fisher knew he needed tickets, too.

“It doesn’t come around very often. It’s been almost 25 years, so by the time we can go again, [Leo] may be 30-years-old,” Fisher said. After the team’s victory in the National League Championship Series, he logged onto SeatGeek and chose two seats in the 300 level. It was expensive, but worth it. “Went to bed. Everything was fine. Everything was confirmed. Money went out of my account,” Fisher said. The next morning, he woke up to a message that the transaction was canceled. Then, he had to break the news to Leo. “I tell him, ‘I’m really sorry man. We don’t have tickets anymore,’ and he just broke down. As a parent, when you see your kid crying, it just infuriates you,” Fisher said.

On Your Side wanted to know what happened, so we reached out to SeatGeek. The company tells us they are looking into why the seller rejected the order, and they walked us through the platform’s ticket-buying process. Here’s what you need to know that you may not realize; Ticket sellers actually have a small window to review and approve orders, so when you buy your ticket, it actually goes to a ‘pending’ state. If a seller rejects the order, for any reason, the pending charge on the buyer’s card is voided. For bigger events, like the World Series, SeatGeek says it could take minutes for sellers to approve orders.

“I think they realized they could get more money for it, because at the time it was significantly cheaper and after the game, you saw the trend. The tickets went way up in price, so they obviously realized they could make a lot more money and then SeatGeek gets more fees as well,” Fisher said. According to SeatGeek’s buyer guarantee, issues with transactions are handled on a case-by-case basis.

There’s still a chance Fisher and his son will be in the crowd at Game 3, as planned. After On Your Side reached out, SeatGeek sent Fisher a $400 credit to make up the difference of the increase in ticket prices for similar seats.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Buying from verified resellers could help you score last-minute seat to a sold-out event, but...
Buying resale tickets? Arizonans see ticket troubles for the World Series
The Valley is facing a soccer field shortage and Phoenix has an 18-field facility called Reach...
Despite field shortage, large soccer facility in Phoenix off-limits
The facility in north Phoenix has 18 soccer fields but only one is available for practice.
Phoenix soccer complex closed to youth practice despite field shortage
If you're looking to cut down on credit card debt and looking to do a balance transfer, there...
Here's how to figure out if a balance transfer is right for you