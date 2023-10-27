Your next Uber ride in Phoenix could be a driverless Waymo vehicle starting today

PHOENIX (TMX/3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Thursday, Uber customers in Phoenix may get picked up by a popular Waymo driverless vehicle, the company said.

Uber said in a statement Thursday that passengers in the Phoenix metro area who request an UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo vehicle for “a fully autonomous ride, with no human driver behind the wheel.”

Waymo’s operating territory also expanded to include Sky Harbor International Airport’s 24th St and 44th St SkyTrain locations.

For Uber users who want to increase their chance of being matched with an autonomous Waymo vehicle by opting in through the Ride Preferences section under Settings in the Uber app.

For riders who prefer a human driver, there will be an option to accept the Waymo ride or find another driver.

Uber also said Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles offer customers a “sustainable choice” as the company works to become a “zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040.”

“Today is an important step in our journey to bring safe, reliable autonomous driving technology to the Uber platform,” the company said. “Looking ahead, we expect that the number of human drivers and AVs on the Uber platform will continue to grow, side by side, for quite a long time as we continue to scale a hybrid, global network that combines both.”

The move comes just days after California’s Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s permits to operate driverless taxis in San Francisco due to “an unreasonable risk to public safety,” after a string of safety complaints and pedestrian injuries prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation.

Copyright 2023 TMX/KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.