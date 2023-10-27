Woman hit, killed by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car overnight in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday near 27th Street and Broadway Road. Detectives on the scene say a woman was crossing mid-block, away from any marked crosswalks, when she was hit by a car. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene and don’t believe that impairment was a factor in the collision.

