‘We’ll see:’ Kyler Murray’s status remains unclear as Cardinals prepare to host Ravens

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches pre game prior to an NFL preseason football...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches pre game prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) More than a week after the Arizona Cardinals activated quarterback Kyler Murray from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, head coach Jonathan Gannon is giving few hints as to when he could return to the playing field.

Gannon said Murray was fully healthy Friday morning, but when asked about this weekend’s game, he said, “We’ll see.” The Cards are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Glendale on Sunday afternoon.

Murray has been sidelined since late last December when he tore his ACL playing the New England Patriots. He had knee surgery in January and spent much of the year in rehabilitation. The Cardinals activated Murray from the PUP list last Wednesday, Oct. 18, giving the team 21 days to add him back to the roster. Murray was back at practice the same day.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X (previously Twitter) that Murray was a full participant in practice and removed from the day’s injury report. He stressed that while that doesn’t mean Murray will definitely play on Sunday, “his knee injury is no longer limiting his practice work.”

Arizona plays Baltimore at 1:25 p.m. MST on Sunday, which you can watch on CBS 5. The Cardinals are 1-6 on the season so far and have lost the last four straight. Their lone win came against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 24.

