Watch parties for D-backs World Series away games, deal on state fair for fans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the first time in 22 years, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series, but the first two games are not at Chase Field. They’re at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. For D-backs fans looking to enjoy Game 1 and Game 2 with other fans, there are a couple of options in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday besides the nearby sports bar.

The official watch party for the Arizona Diamondbacks will be, once again, at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, which is right next to Chase Field on Fourth Street. Festivities start at 4 p.m. each day, with the first pitch around 5:03 p.m. each night. D-backs in-game host Mike Bauer will emcee the party, and it’ll feature raffle prizes every half-inning, including Game 3 and 4 tickets, postseason merchandise, autographed baseballs and bats, and more. Fans can get tables with full service but have to spend at least $50. Viewing and drink service tables will be available at no charge. It’s first come, first serve, so once the tables are full, it’ll be standing room only.

Arizona State Fair

The Arizona State Fair, whose last weekend is this weekend, is getting into the Fall Classic spirit. On Saturday, it’s hosting a day for fans called D-backs Day. Supporters of the team wearing Diamondbacks gear can get into the fair for free between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The apparel can be anything from hats, shirts, jerseys, pants, socks, hats, and even tattoos. Regular admission is $15. This deal is only for Saturday for Game 2.

The fair is also having watch parties on Friday and Saturday for Game 1 and Game 2 at The Hangout, which is near Kiddieland. It’ll have food, drinks and more.

Join us for the ultimate watch party at the Fair in 📍The Hangout this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 27 & 28), as we cheer on the AZ D-backs in the World Series! Enjoy drinks, food, and after the game, step right outside into a world of endless fun. ⚾🎉



📍The Hangout | 5 P.M. pic.twitter.com/BOjqe21IK9 — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) October 27, 2023

