Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US military says Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet of B-52 bomber over South China Sea

The U.S. military said a Chinese fighter jet flew to within 10 feet of a B-52 bomber over the South China Sea. (CNN, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press and DAVID RISING Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:05 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet of an American B-52 bomber flying over the South China Sea, nearly causing an accident, the U.S. military said, underscoring the potential for a mishap as both countries vie for influence in the region.

In the night intercept, the Shenyang J-11 twin-engine fighter closed on the U.S. Air Force plane at an “uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet of the B-52, putting both aircraft in danger of a collision,” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement released late Thursday.

“We are concerned this pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision,” the military said.

China’s Foreign Ministry put the blame on the U.S., suggesting the American aircraft was flying over the South China Sea as a deliberate provocation.

“The U.S. military planes traveled thousands of miles to China’s doorstep to flex muscle,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“That is the source of maritime and air security risks, and is not conducive to regional peace and stability.”

The U.S. military said in its statement that the aircraft was “lawfully conducting routine operations” ahead of the intercept Tuesday, but did not immediately respond to questions Friday about specifically what the B-52 was doing over the South China Sea or whether it was with a group of planes.

After a similar incident in May, the Chinese government dismissed American complaints and demanded that Washington end such flights over the South China Sea.

China has been increasingly assertive in advancing its claims on most of the South China Sea as its territorial waters, a position rejected by the U.S. and other countries that use the vast expanse of ocean for shipping.

China’s claims have led to longstanding territorial disputes with other countries in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes. A Chinese coast guard ship and an accompanying vessel last week rammed a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat off a contested shoal in the waterway.

Following that incident, U.S. President Joe Biden renewed a warning that the U.S. would be obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, aircraft or vessels come under armed attack. He spoke in a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday at the White House.

China reacted by saying the U.S. has no right to interfere in Beijing’s disputes with Manila.

“The U.S. defense commitment to the Philippines should not undermine China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, nor should it support the illegal claims of the Philippines,” Mao, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, told reporters Thursday in Beijing.

The U.S. and its allies regularly conduct maritime maneuvers in the South China Sea, and also routinely fly aircraft over the area to emphasize that the waters and airspace are international.

Aerial intercepts are common, with the U.S. saying that there have been more than 180 such incidents since the fall of 2021.

They are not often as close as Tuesday’s incident, however, and with tensions already high between Beijing and Washington, a collision would have had the potential to lead to an escalation.

The U.S. military said in its statement that the incident will not change its approach.

“The U.S. will continue to fly, sail and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever international laws allow,” the military said.

Likewise, China showed no sign of backing down.

“China will continue to take resolute measures to maintain its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” Mao said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

The Cajun Shrimp Fries and Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog are some of the new food items available...
Diamondbacks announce specialty food and drinks for World Series games at Chase Field
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damaged caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce
Maine shooting rampage suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. (Source: CNN,...
Suspect in Maine shooting rampage found dead