Scottsdale fire, police are doubling patrols for Halloween weekend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Knowing a lot of ghosts and goblins will celebrate Halloween this weekend, Scottsdale Fire and Police are doubling up patrols and crews around the city and on Old Town. Before you transform, agencies warn folks to be cautious when walking around the entertainment district.

According to Capt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire, this is the time of year when the department sees twice as many people either get hit or killed by cars. Therefore, he’s encouraging folks to be smart in choosing the costumes for the night.

“I say avoid wearing the masks just because it’s a visibility issue and there’s a lot of people walking and driving; you don’t want to get hit,” Folio said, “select costumes with bright colors, attach the reflective tape to them, avoid loose fabrics.”

Whether hosting or attending a monster mash, agencies urge you to be responsible when indulging in potions and elixirs. If you plan on drinking, Captain Folio said to pre-load water, stay hydrated throughout the night, and make sure you have a designated driver or utilize rideshare to get you home safely. Anticipating a lot of ghosts and goblins lurking around the entertainment district, he’s urging everyone to take off the beer goggles to keep people safe.

“Be responsible there’s so many options now to do other ride options [like a rideshare]. So, there’s no excuse to get behind the wheel drinking and driving,” Captain Folio said.

Agencies will also be on high alert for folks turning into Jekyll and Hyde. The department and police always run into folks having fun one moment and then wanting to start a fight the next. So Capt. Folio advises mystery gangs everywhere to have fun but not to transform into the Hulk and ruin your night.

“Around 12 or 1 o’clock when the events ending that’s when everybody you know gets their drinking muscles on and want to fight,” Captain Folio said, “it’s a fun weekend to get dressed up and enjoy the your time do it responsibly act like adults you know jus because you have two or three drinks, doesn’t mean it gives you the right to disrespect anybody else.”

On top of spooky festivities, agencies are preparing for increased traffic because of Games One and Two of the World Series and are warning drivers to slow down.

If you plan on walking to the entertainment district, it’s advised to have glow sticks, reflective tape, or your phone’s flashlight to help drivers see you.

