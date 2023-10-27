Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down

FILE- Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Saturday,...
FILE- Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, that the statue had been destroyed.(AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday that the statue had been destroyed.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage center, after it proposed a Swords into Plowshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into “public art that expresses the City’s values of inclusivity and racial justice,” according to the proposal submitted to the city.

The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay.

Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. It was during that rally that James Alex Fields Jr., an avowed Hitler admirer, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields is serving a life sentence.

Two groups that had sought to preserve the statue sued last year to try to block the city from donating it to the heritage center, but a judge tossed out their case.

At a news conference Thursday, heritage center officials said they now plan to solicit proposals on how to repurpose the statue. The center hopes to pick an artist next year and is conducting a $4 million fundraising campaign.

For now, the bronze from the statue has been molded into ingots stamped with the words “SWORDS INTO PLOWSHARES,” some of which were on display at the news conference.

“Our efforts have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” said Andrea Douglas, director of the heritage center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas celebrates after a double against the Texas Rangers during...
Kelly dominates on mound as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
Attending games was a way for Sammy to enjoy being a kid and see his buddy Baxter, the mascot.
Family honors late D-backs super fan as team plays in World Series
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House