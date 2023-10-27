Your Life
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team

The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer learning environment for students and staff members.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) confirmed on Friday that they are investigating allegations of “inappropriate conduct” by some members of Camelback High School’s football team.

The school district says that staff and administrators met with the team’s families on Thursday to share information, provide support to student-athletes and gather more information.

“All families of students believed to be involved were contacted, and we are working with them to provide the necessary resources for any impacted students. Additional assistance is available for students and staff, if needed,” However, details surrounding the alleged misconduct haven’t been made public. It’s also unclear if the incident involved a crime, but police were contacted.

At this time, PXU says the investigation remains ongoing. Families are encouraged to contact the confidential tip line at 602-764-SAFE (7233) if they have any information.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

