Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix soccer complex closed to youth practice despite field shortage

The Valley is facing a soccer field shortage and Phoenix has an 18-field facility called Reach 11 but it's only available for tournaments.
By Morgan Loew
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shortage of soccer fields in the Phoenix area is forcing some youth teams to practice fewer times per week and at fields they would otherwise avoid, according to families whose children play in youth soccer leagues. “Honestly there’s more kids than there are fields,” said Beau Beyerle, whose three children play soccer. “If you’re asking for a field for four days a week, you might get one for two days a week,” he said.

Beyerle says some of the fields that leagues are using for practice during the week are in high-crime areas and young players share the space with homeless people and drug users. Arizona’s Family Investigates visited Phoenix’s Solano Park on a Thursday night as children were practicing on the soccer field. We saw people living in tents and sleeping on the ground out in the open, with several on the actual soccer field. We also saw condoms on the ground and evidence of drug use.

The city of Scottsdale has opened up temporary soccer fields at WestWorld, where youth leagues practice under portable lights. It is not ideal, but parents told us it provides more space and a safe place.

The city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department has a soccer facility in north Phoenix, which houses 18 soccer fields. But only one of those fields is available for soccer practice during the week.

A spokesperson for the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department said nobody was available to answer our questions on-camera but provided the following statement:

“Maybe Reach 11 was built under one premise, but now there’s a need. There’s a massive need for fields. And these fields sit unused,” said Beyerle.

A spokesperson for the city of Scottsdale told Arizona’s Family Investigates that the use of the temporary soccer fields at WestWorld will continue as long as no other events are booked at the facility. In the spring, the city will open the Reata Sports Complex, which will contain five additional lighted soccer fields.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Do you have a story you want us to investigate? Tell us about it by contacting us.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team