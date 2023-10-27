Phoenix program helps breast cancer survivors regain strength

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “It’s probably one of the hardest things, waiting for the next shoe to drop,” said Rene, a breast cancer survivor from the Valley. “What’s going to happen to my daughter if I’m not here anymore? Just the constant worry.”

Rene described what it was like hearing the breast cancer diagnosis in 2021. She went on to have a double mastectomy, reconstruction and radiation. But now, she’s in a much better place and, even more importantly, cancer-free.

“My big problem afterward when I was cleared to work out, I didn’t know what to do,” she explained. “But I knew I wanted to do something.”

That’s when Rene heard about Pink Ribbon 360 in Phoenix, described as a holistic, individualized exercise program that meets both the physical and emotional needs of breast cancer survivors. She met with founder Teri Friendland and an assessment led to a wellness plan catered just for Rene.

“We work on increasing strength, posture, mobility, core stability, decrease feelings of fear and anxiety, as well as pain and swelling,” Friendland said. She gets to know each client’s needs and goals for sessions that begin with simple stretching, using a combination of yoga, pilates, bar and rehab exercises.

“Exercising doesn’t have to be running three miles, lifting the biggest weights,” Friendland explained. “Start with gentle stretching, feel good and powerful that you did that for yourself.”

Friendland said she created the Pink Ribbon 360 program when one of her friends had breast cancer and couldn’t find a breast cancer exercise and rehab specialist. She knows the program is not just about getting them physically stronger, but also giving these survivors emotional support.

“I feel very honored that they trust in me through this very traumatic journey they go through,” Friendland said. “For them, that begins at diagnosis, through surgery and beyond.”

Now Rene is back at the gym, doing hot yoga and working out five days a week. Find more information about Pink Ribbon 360 here.

