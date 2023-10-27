Your Life
Phoenix PD arrests two men at short term rental house, charged with sex crimes with minor

Two Phoenix men have been arrested at a short-term rental home.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Complaints come in all the time about short-term rental properties. Everything from loud parties, shootings, and too much drinking. Now, two men have been arrested at a North Phoenix home, accused of sex crimes involving children.

“I don’t know if people are renting it out and doing background checks, or are they just renting to anybody?” asked neighbor Jeff Hunt. Arizona’s Family spoke to a number of homeowners in the Phoenix neighborhood off Greenway Road and 36th Street. Many were shaken up by all the police cars that showed up Monday morning.

Two men, 21-year-old Dwight Downing and 25-year-old Christian Ransom, were arrested and charged with Sexual conduct with a minor. The house they were arrested at was being used as a short-term rental. Alex Bird lives across the street. “That’s horrifying,” said Bird. “It’s shocking because it’s not something that would ever occur to me that was going on where I live.”

Kate Bauer is the co-founder of the Arizona Neighborhood Alliance, a non-profit that tries to protect homeowners from unruly short-term rentals. She’s said the latest incident at this AirBnB is pretty disturbing, but she’s hopeful the City of Phoenix’s new short-term rental program will hold property owners more accountable. “The hope is with new program, they’ll be better communication between the city and police,” said Bauer. “So that if police realize when they show up it’s an STR and arrests made, they will get in touch with city so the city can go after the owner, if need be.”

