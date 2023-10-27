Peoria woman loses husband in small plane crash off coast of Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Joanne Rubscha is in mourning after losing her husband of 40 years. On October 9, Richard Rubscha was flying with his brother Tom to La Paz, Mexico, when his small plane reportedly went down in the Sea of Cortez. Their bodies and the aircraft still haven’t been found.

“It has been really difficult thinking of him down there. It has been a really long time, almost three weeks, that he has been there. They still haven’t brought him up,” said Joanne. She said she was told it could take up to five years to get his death certificate from Mexican authorities. A process that has been agonizing for the grieving widow. She said she reached out to Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to help speed up the process. So far, no luck.

“Not only am I grieving, but I can’t get the paperwork that I need,” said Joanne. She tells Arizona’s Family that the Mexican Navy last week used sonar technology and possibly located the plane, but it is deep underwater. It now needs to order more equipment to recover it. She is holding onto hope that they find Tom and Richard’s bodies.

“He was a lot of fun and a good man. He had a really good heart, loved his family, so did Tom,” said Rubscha.

