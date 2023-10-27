Missing Gilbert teen last seen with doomsday family; charges filed against mom, uncle

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charges have been filed against family members of a missing 16-year-old Gilbert boy as the Gilbert Police Department and the FBI’s Phoenix Field office are still looking for him. Sixteen-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday with his non-custodial mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and his older sister, Abigail Thibaudeau. The FBI believes he could also be with his uncle, Brook Hale.

On Friday, Spring and Hale were charged with custodial interference and conspiracy to commit custodial interference in Arizona. Both were issued state warrants for their arrest. Abigal is not believed to be a fugitive. Police believe his mother then took him out of the state, and the FBI thinks they could be traveling to Canada.

The teen’s father, Ben Thibaudeau, told East Idaho News that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law see Blaze as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return.” He said Spring became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015 while the couple attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that she gradually became obsessed with authors who wrote about doomsday and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Ben Thibaudeau claims Spring Thibaudeau and Abigail Thibaudeau recently bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear and flew to Boise, Idaho, on Monday, “where he (Blaze) would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” He says there has been no communication with any of them since they left Arizona.

According to East Idaho News, Braydon Snarr and Abi got married in June 2021, and he says Abi and Brook tried to convince him to go with them, even buying him a plane ticket to Boise. Braydon told East Idaho News Abi told him to come home from work Monday morning because she needed to go to the hospital, but when he got to their Gilbert apartment, he was shocked to find her frantically packing and talking about the second coming.

“Deep down inside of me, I knew that this couldn’t be, that the world is going to continue to keep spinning,” he said. Braydon said it’s been an emotional roller coaster since he let her go. He read one of the last texts from Abi to East Idaho News. “She said, ‘I love you. We will be back in a few years, and if you’re still around I’ll come find you,’” he said.

Ben said Brook has $50,000 cash, and Abi took $4,000. He said no credit cards have been used, and no one has heard from them since Monday.

Blaze Thibaudeau is described as White, about 6′2″ inches tall and 155-180 pounds, with light brown hair and green/blue eyes. The FBI says he was last seen traveling in a 2004 white Lexus GX 470 with dealer tags.

Due to the alleged custodial interference and concerns from family members, anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert police at (480) 503-6500 or submit a tip online here. Reference report number 23-161023. Follow updates on the investigation here. You can also contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or, again, submit a tip online.

Blaze Thibaudeau is reportedly was last seen on Oct. 23, and is likely traveling with his faily members. (FBI)

