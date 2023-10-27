Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Merrill Kelly to start World Series Game 2 for Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt to start Game 3

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix.

“It will follow the same pattern. I don’t want to be secretive about it,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday.

Zac Gallen starts Friday night's opener for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he will wait until Friday to announce his Game 2 pitcher.

The 35-year-old Kelly was 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA during the season and is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three postseason starts, striking out 19 and walking eight in 17 innings.

He beat the Los Angeles Dodgers with 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Division Series opener and lost Game 2 of the Championship Series against Philadelphia when he allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings that included a pair of home runs by Kyle Schwarber and one by Trea Turner.

Kelly rebounded to win Game 6 at Philadelphia, allowing one run in five innings.

Pfaadt, a 25-year-old right-hander, debuted on May 3 and went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. He has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks.

He pitched shutout ball in Games 3 against Los Angeles (4 1/3 innings) and Philadelphia (5 2/3 innings), allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings in the Wild Card Series opener at Milwaukee and gave up two runs over four innings in Monday's Game 7 at Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
A third party signed up 15,000 voters in Arizona. Democrats worry that’s enough for a Biden spoiler
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on...
After Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico
FILE - Karen Nickel, left, and Dawn Chapman, co-founders of Just Moms STL, a group created to...
St. Louis activists praise Biden’s support for compensation over Manhattan Project contamination
Phoenix Mercury logo
Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84