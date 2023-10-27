Your Life
Man dies after being hit by train in Flagstaff, days after similar incident

Flagstaff police are investigating after two men were struck and killed by a train over a...
Flagstaff police are investigating after two men were struck and killed by a train over a six-day period.(stephswift / Pixabay | stephswift / Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Flagstaff police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train on Thursday afternoon. It happened less than a week after another man also died after being hit by a train.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called to railroad tracks along Old Route 66 after a man was hit by an eastbound train. Danny Quimayousie, 50, of Hotevilla, AZ, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Quimayousie was struck while running across the tracks in an area with no intersection or train crossing and that the train sounded its horn several times before the collision.

It was the second train collision involving a pedestrian in less than a week. Around 5:30 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 20, another man was killed by an eastbound train near Ponderosa Parkway and Route 66. The victim in that incident was later identified as 53-year-old Stacey Menold of Flagstaff.

Anyone with information on either investigation is asked to call Flagstaff police at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

