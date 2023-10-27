Your Life
Man dead after police shooting in south Tucson

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSOn, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) - Tucson Police says a man is dead after a police shooting Thursday night.

Officers initially responded to a home in the 100 Block of West Bilby Road at about 9:30 p.m. after police were told the man was armed and had fired the firearm into the air several times.

TPD says the man was in the front yard and fired multiple rounds when officers arrived. At that point, police say, an officer shot the suspect with his rifle. Paramedics arrived to begin CPR, but the suspect died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the criminal investigation. The Tucson Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

No officers or residents were hurt.

