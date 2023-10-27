Your Life
Jace Peterson replaces pitcher Slade Cecconi on Diamondbacks’ World Series roster, adding extra bat

The Arizona Diamondbacks added an extra bat for the World Series, putting Jace Peterson on the roster and dropping pitcher Slade Cecconi for the matchup against the Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson, left, celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo after they scored on...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson, left, celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo after they scored on a two-run double by Corbin Carroll during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added an extra bat for the World Series, putting Jace Peterson on the roster Friday and dropping pitcher Slade Cecconi for the matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Texas went with the same 26 players from its AL Championship Series victory over the defending champion Houston Astros.

Peterson, acquired from Oakland on July 31, appeared in two games in the NL Division Series against Milwaukee. In his only plate appearance, he grounded out as a pinch hitter for Evan Longoria in the eighth inning of 4-2 win over the Brewers that completed a three-game sweep.

Peterson was a defensive replacement for Longoria at third base in the ninth inning of the opening 11-2 win.

The 33-year-old, a veteran of 10 major league seasons, hit .211 with six home runs and 37 RBIs for the Athletics and Diamondbacks, including .183 with no homers and nine RBIs in 41 games and 106 plate appearances with Arizona.

Cecconi, a 24-year-old right-hander who made is debut on Aug. 2, pitched two scoreless innings in the NL Championship Series win over Philadelphia. He appeared in Games 2 and 5, both losses.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

