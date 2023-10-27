Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At least three people have been seriously hurt in a head-on collision late Friday morning west of Buckeye.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Salome Highway and Old U.S. 80. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows the collision involves a pickup truck and an SUV. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, three people have been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Area roads are closed as detectives investigate the crash. Check back for updates.

