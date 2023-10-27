Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing 16-year-old Gilbert boy is over, as he was found thousands of miles away. The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the Alcan Port of Entry along the eastern Alaska border. He was with his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, who doesn’t have custody of him, his uncle Brook Hale and his sister Abigail Thibaudeau, who also goes by Abi. Spring Thibaudeau and Hale had warrants out for their arrests in connection to the disappearance, and Alaska State Troopers arrested them. It’s unclear when they will be extradited to Arizona.

It all started when Blaze Thibaudeau went missing around 5 p.m. on Monday, reportedly taken by his mother and uncle. Authorities believed he was also traveling with his older sister. On Friday evening, Spring Thibaudeau and Hale were charged with custodial interference and conspiracy to commit custodial interference in Arizona. Both were issued state warrants for their arrest. Abigal was not charged. Police believed the group had gone to Idaho and then Canada.

The teen’s father, Ben Thibaudeau, told East Idaho News that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law see Blaze as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return.” He said Spring became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015 while the couple attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that she gradually became obsessed with authors who wrote about doomsday and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Ben Thibaudeau claims Spring Thibaudeau and Abigail Thibaudeau recently bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear and flew to Boise, Idaho, on Monday, “where he (Blaze) would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” He says there has been no communication with any of them since they left Arizona.

According to East Idaho News, Braydon Snarr and Abi got married in June 2021, and he says Abi and Brook tried to convince him to go with them, even buying him a plane ticket to Boise. Braydon told East Idaho News Abi told him to come home from work Monday morning because she needed to go to the hospital, but when he got to their Gilbert apartment, he was shocked to find her frantically packing and talking about the second coming.

“Deep down inside of me, I knew that this couldn’t be, that the world is going to continue to keep spinning,” he said. Braydon said it’s been an emotional roller coaster since he let her go. He read one of the last texts from Abi to East Idaho News. “She said, ‘I love you. We will be back in a few years, and if you’re still around I’ll come find you,’” he said.

