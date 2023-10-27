Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

FBI, Gilbert police searching for missing teen last seen with doomsday family

Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged custodial interference.(Gilbert Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Gilbert Police Department and the FBI’s Phoenix Field office are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen boy who went missing earlier this week.

Sixteen-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday with his non-custodial mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and his older sister, Abigail Thibaudeau. Police believe his mother then took him out of the state. The FBI believes he could be traveling with his mother and sister as well as his uncle, Brook Hale, possibly to Canada. His other family members are not considered fugitives.

The teen’s father, Ben Thibaudeau, told East Idaho News that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law see Blaze as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return.” He said Spring became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015 while the couple attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and that she gradually became obsessed with authors who wrote about doomsday and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Ben Thibaudeau claims Spring Thibaudeau and Abigail Thibaudeau recently bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear and flew to Boise, Idaho, on Monday, “where he (Blaze) would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” He says there has been no communication with any of them since they left Arizona.

Blaze Thibaudeau is described as White, about 6′2″ inches tall and 155-180 pounds, with light brown hair and green/blue eyes. The FBI says he was last seen traveling in a 2004 white Lexus GX 470 with dealer tags.

Due to the alleged custodial interference and concerns from family members, anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert police at (480) 503-6500 or submit a tip online here. Reference report number 23-161023. Follow updates on the investigation here. You can also contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or, again, submit a tip online.

Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 23.
Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 23.(FBI)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action