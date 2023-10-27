FBI, Gilbert police searching for missing teen last seen with doomsday family

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Gilbert Police Department and the FBI’s Phoenix Field office are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen boy who went missing earlier this week.

Sixteen-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday with his non-custodial mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and his older sister, Abigail Thibaudeau. Police believe his mother then took him out of the state. The FBI believes he could be traveling with his mother and sister as well as his uncle, Brook Hale, possibly to Canada. His other family members are not considered fugitives.

The teen’s father, Ben Thibaudeau, told East Idaho News that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law see Blaze as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return.” He said Spring became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015 while the couple attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and that she gradually became obsessed with authors who wrote about doomsday and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Ben Thibaudeau claims Spring Thibaudeau and Abigail Thibaudeau recently bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear and flew to Boise, Idaho, on Monday, “where he (Blaze) would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” He says there has been no communication with any of them since they left Arizona.

Blaze Thibaudeau is described as White, about 6′2″ inches tall and 155-180 pounds, with light brown hair and green/blue eyes. The FBI says he was last seen traveling in a 2004 white Lexus GX 470 with dealer tags.

Due to the alleged custodial interference and concerns from family members, anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert police at (480) 503-6500 or submit a tip online here. Reference report number 23-161023. Follow updates on the investigation here. You can also contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999 or, again, submit a tip online.

Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 23. (FBI)

