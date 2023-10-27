Your Life
Family of 6-year-old cancer survivor donates $40,000 to Phoenix Children’s

The owners of the Haunted Hamburger restaurant in Jerome gave $40K to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of the popular burger joint Haunted Hamburger in Jerome wanted to give back to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for the “Month of Giving” in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a cause near and dear to Eric and Michelle Jurisin. Two years ago, their 6-year-old grandson Braxton was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer. “Watching what my kid was going through, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. It was horrible,” said Braxton’s mom Nicole Jurisin.

Braxton spent six months in intensive treatment at Phoenix Children’s and was able to ring the bell to celebrate his cancer-free status in 2022. Braxton’s family says that while the journey was hard, Phoenix Children’s provided a little bit of light in a dark time. Through Child Life, the over 150 programs bring children care and comfort as they take on the greatest fights of their lives. “When Braxton tells the stories of here, he mentioned the crafts he did or some of the meals he maybe had,” said Eric Jurisin, Braxton’s dad.

Throughout September, each of The Haunted Group’s six restaurants featured a “Glimmer-ita” cocktail special and surpassed its donation goal of $25,000. The family presented a check of over $40,000 to Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. “I’m really hoping that with the funds, they can do something fun for the kids that are experiencing the negative side of it. That they get a little bit of positive,” Nicole Jurisin said.

