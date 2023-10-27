Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Kristin Nelson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WMBF/Gray News) – Country music star Darius Rucker was recently recognized for his humanitarian efforts.

Rucker was given the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award on Monday while he was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The award recognizes a person who has served with community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism, and advocacy.

When accepting the award, Rucker said his mother was the one who inspired his passion for giving back.

“When I was a kid, she instilled in us that you help people—not people that are less fortunate; you help people that need help,” Rucker said. “We grew up in a really poor neighborhood with not much and, you know, there was no reason for me to believe that I was gonna be here and make it. But she always instilled in me, ‘Believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.’”

One of the ways that the South Carolina native gives back to the community is through his Monday after the Masters charity event in Myrtle Beach. It has generated millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, according to the event’s website.

Rucker has also co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s another effort directly inspired by his mother, who was a MUSC nurse.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
Police believe the mother of Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, took him out of state in a case of alleged...
FBI, Gilbert police searching for missing teen last seen with doomsday family
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home