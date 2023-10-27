Your Life
Cold front heading to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert 5AM Update For 10/27/2023
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We start your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 60s.

We will see a warmer day this afternoon compared to the rest of the week, with highs approaching the upper 80s.

A cold front will move into the region by the time we get to this weekend. The front will kick up the wind in northern Arizona, with 30 mph gusts expected in the mountains.

The Lower Colorado River Valley will see very strong winds as the cold front pushes through the state, especially late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

We have a high wind watch that will go through Monday morning in western Arizona, with the potential for 65 mph winds in places like Lake Havasu City in Bullhead City. We will go from the upper 80s in Phoenix on Friday to the low 80s for the weekend and next week. Halloween also looks wonderful with no problems for the kids trick-or-treating.

Our weather also looks great for hosting the World Series, with those high in the low 80s with sunny and dry conditions in Phoenix on Monday and beyond. Go D-backs!

