Chris Hampton’s family plans to sue after football player drowned during school trip

Arizona’s Family Exclusive
The family of Chris Hampton, the teen football player who drowned in Show Low Lake during the summer, plans to sue several parties for $50 million.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lawyers representing the family of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Show Low Lake this summer said they plan to sue. Christopher Hampton died during a Cesar Chavez High School football camp in July. Now, Chris’ family is demanding $50 million to settle.

Arizona’s Family exclusively obtained the notice of claim that was filed on August 23, 2023, and right now, the family is waiting on a response from the school districts, coaches, and agencies that oversee Show Low Lake, which they say are responsible and must be held accountable for Chris’ death. “This never should have happened,” said Benjamin Taylor, an attorney who represents Chris Hampton’s family. The football player didn’t know how to swim. “Why didn’t anybody save him? Why wasn’t anybody watching? Where were the coaches that day? Why didn’t they intervene?” said Taylor.

According to the notice of claim, Chris was left clinging to a buoy in the middle of the lake. All of his teammates swam back to shore, boarded the bus and drove away with their coaches. No one noticed he was missing right away, and Taylor said Chris’ mother learned something was wrong from a student, not a school official. The document goes on to say when Chris’ family got to the lake that night in a panic, the search had been called off, and the next morning football practice continued on as usual.

“The fact that after Christopher died in the lake, they kept on as a normal football team, and they didn’t really address the situation shows irresponsibility, shows disrespect,” said Taylor. Divers later found Chris’ body at the bottom of the lake. The notice of claim says the teen’s life was cut short by “incomprehensible carelessness” and that his death was more than preventable but “caused by the gross negligence of the adults who were responsible for taking care of him.”

“We want to get justice for the family because Christopher Hampton should be alive today,” said Taylor. The family’s attorney points out Show Low Lake is designated as “non-swimming,” and they feel none of the players should have been in the water in the first place, calling the actions of the coaches and school leaders “outright stupid.” “They need to apologize to the family,” said Taylor.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner ruled Chris’ death an accidental drowning. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is no longer investigating the case and said no criminal charges will be filed. “The family wants answers. The family still doesn’t understand how they could trust their son into the hands of the school district, and he died,” said Taylor.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the parties listed on the notice of claim, and most did not reply. The Phoenix Union High School District said it does not comment on legal matters. The team’s head coach and athletic director submitted resignations in September after being on paid administrative leave.

