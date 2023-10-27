Your Life
Burned alive: Mercedes Vega’s parents provide horrific details of daughter’s murder, desperate for answers

The parents of Mercedes Vega describe how she was shot and burned alive on a freeway near Tonopah as they are desperate for answers.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mystery continues surrounding the death of a young Tempe woman who was found murdered in a burning car off the freeway. The case remains unsolved. For the first time, Mercedes Vega’s parents are speaking about the horrific crime, hoping it might get someone to come forward with information. “She suffered and was tortured,” said Mercedes’ mom, Erika Pillsbury. “To do what you would do to someone, you really have no soul,” her dad, Tom Pillsbury, said.

It’s been nearly seven months since Tom and Erika Pillsbury’s world was turned upside down. Their 22-year-old daughter was taken from them in the most heinous of ways. “I believe someone was forcing her or trying to force her to do something that she said no,” Erika said. “I know she died fighting.”

It all began on the night of April 16. The Pillsburys showed us surveillance footage of Vega walking into her Tempe apartment parking garage just after 9 p.m. She was on her way to meet friends. “You can see when she comes out that she does not have a care in the world. She’s not paying attention to her surroundings,” Tom Pillsbury said. “She’s dressed to go to Dave & Busters,” Erika Pillsbury said.

That’s why her dad believes she had no idea she was in danger when she left. In the early morning hours of April 17, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Vega was found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

Now we know exactly how she died. According to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner’s report True Crime Arizona obtained, Vega was shot in the arm, hit in the head, had bleach in her throat, and eventually died from smoke inhalation while being burned alive in that car.

Her parents believe death wasn’t the ultimate goal and she paid the price for fighting back. “Why would you not just shoot her in the parking garage?” Erika Pillsbury said. “She was tortured, ultimately. There’s no other way you can say this,” said Tom Pillsbury. Her parents said she danced at a club two nights a week and they are working to learn if her death was tied to somebody who met her at work, and if there are other victims involved.

While Vega’s ashes now sit on their fireplace across from a wall of pictures dedicated to her memory, the Pillsburys can only hope someone will speak up because seven months with no answers and no arrests is no justice at all. “It’s eating us alive every single day because these persons are walking around, and nobody is being held accountable. My daughter mattered,” said Tom Pillsbury. “I love you, I will never stop, never stop fighting,” Erika Pillsbury cried.

Vega’s mom and dad said they’re working closely with MCSO on a Silent Witness reward for anyone who can come forward with information and will have more on that in the coming weeks.

