Breezy, cooler weekend ahead for Arizona

High wind gusts for NW AZ Saturday-Sunday
We do have a low-pressure trough and dry cold front heading our way toward the end of the weekend into early next week.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer to kick off a busy “Fall” weekend! Highs are in the upper 80s across the Valley this Friday. Perfect weather tonight for high school football with a light breeze from the west and lows in the mid to lower 60s. Saturday looks sunny and nice, with highs in the mid 80′s.

We do have a low-pressure trough and dry cold front heading our way toward the end of the weekend into early next week. This will drop our temperatures into the lower 80s just in time for Halloween and will bring very windy and dry conditions to much of Western and parts of Northern Arizona. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Upper Colorado River Valley and communities along the river Saturday night through late Sunday night. High wind gusts up to 60mph are possible. These conditions will also trigger a Red Flag Warning on Sunday and Monday for most of that same area.

Behind this dry cold front, our overnight lows will be dropping into the 50s, so it will definitely feel like “Fall” finally! Trick or treating will be in the mid 70′s after the sun goes down on Tuesday.

